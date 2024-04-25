Huge Blow: Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson Both Demand Trade From Bengals: REPORT

Just … ouch.

The Cincinnati Bengals are facing a situation where not just one superstar wants out of town, but two of them do — wide receiver Tee Higgins and defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Back in March, the original reports circulated about Higgins wanting out of Cincy. However, he went on to say after the fact that he looks forward to being a Bengal in 2024, but it looks like that was all a PR campaign. Adam Schefter, an NFL insider for ESPN, issued an update on social media Wednesday, saying that Higgins plans to exit Cincinnati. (RELATED: Bears Reveal What Their New Stadium Will Look Like And It’s Absolutely Gorgeous …. But There’s One Major Problem)

In the past three years, Higgins has recorded 2,776 yards and 18 touchdowns as a No. 2 wide receiver. Higgins was also a topic of debate during trade rumors that were going on in the middle of the 2023 season. Assuming that the Bengals wouldn’t be able to pay for all their elite talent, Higgins drew a massive amount of interest from teams.

Just a day before the NFL Draft, Hendrickson made his trade demand public Wednesday. On his current contract, the defensive end only has one year remaining that would owe him $15 million. In 2023, Hendrickson was incredibly elite, putting up a stat line of 17.5 sacks and 43 tackles. The 29-year-old now aims for Cincy to give him a bigger deal or move him to another team who will make it happen.

What a rough time to be a Cincinnati Bengals fan … can’t even get excited for the draft … my condolences.