Bears Reveal What Their New Stadium Will Look Like And It’s Absolutely Gorgeous …. But There’s One Major Problem

A general view of the south side of the rebuilt Soldier Field stadium, home to the NFL Chicago Bears and the MLS Chicago Fire, during a media tour on September 18, 2003 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Chi-Town has some very serious decision-making to do.

The Chicago Bears revealed Wednesday a proposal worth around $5 billion for an enclosed stadium, located next to Soldier Field — where they currently play. It will be featured in a huge project that would completely change the look of the Chi’s lakefront, and quite frankly, the whole thing is gorgeous.

But there’s one major problem: The franchise wants public funding to make the stadium a reality. Um … come again?

The Bears want exactly $3.2 billion to build the stadium, as well as an extra $1.5 billion for infrastructure. The project will add green, open space, improve access to the Museum Campus and feature a publicly owned hotel — nothing at all that affects the public directly. Well, other than the taxpayer being sucked dry. (RELATED: Lions’ Penei Sewell Inks 4-Year, $112 Million Extension To Make Him The Highest-Paid Offensive Lineman In The NFL)

“This is not an easy project, but Chicago doesn’t like it easy,” said Bears president Kevin Warren.

Hell of a quote …

With all that being said, the stadium looks incredibly beautiful, I’m not going to take away from that factoid.

But they want $5 BILLION in taxpayer dollars? … Chicago might wanna think about that one. Taxes are already killing them as it is (and the rest of America at that).