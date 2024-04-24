Bears Reveal What Their New Stadium Will Look Like And It’s Absolutely Gorgeous …. But There’s One Major Problem

Chi-Town has some very serious decision-making to do.

The Chicago Bears revealed Wednesday a proposal worth around $5 billion for an enclosed stadium, located next to Soldier Field — where they currently play. It will be featured in a huge project that would completely change the look of the Chi’s lakefront, and quite frankly, the whole thing is gorgeous.

But there’s one major problem: The franchise wants public funding to make the stadium a reality. Um … come again?

The Bears want exactly $3.2 billion to build the stadium, as well as an extra $1.5 billion for infrastructure. The project will add green, open space, improve access to the Museum Campus and feature a publicly owned hotel — nothing at all that affects the public directly. Well, other than the taxpayer being sucked dry. (RELATED: Lions’ Penei Sewell Inks 4-Year, $112 Million Extension To Make Him The Highest-Paid Offensive Lineman In The NFL)

“This is not an easy project, but Chicago doesn’t like it easy,” said Bears president Kevin Warren.

Hell of a quote …

With all that being said, the stadium looks incredibly beautiful, I’m not going to take away from that factoid.

More than just a stadium. With 14 acres of new athletic fields and recreational park space, this project will provide Chicago families with a place to gather and play. #StadiumForChicago pic.twitter.com/7QsnzuU9AS — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 24, 2024

Featuring Soldier Field’s historic colonnades, this space will have year-round use for recreational and community events. #StadiumForChicago pic.twitter.com/ovjavci91k — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 24, 2024

A premier destination for the world’s biggest sports and entertainment events. #StadiumForChicago pic.twitter.com/9nQxVUnxvW — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 24, 2024

But they want $5 BILLION in taxpayer dollars? … Chicago might wanna think about that one. Taxes are already killing them as it is (and the rest of America at that).