Houston Texans Land Joe Mixon And Might Have Just Locked Up The Best Offseason As A Result

H-Town is on absolute fire here in free agency!

It was originally thought that running back Joe Mixon was going to be cut by the Cincinnati Bengals and sent into free agency as a result, but it appears that won’t be happening at all.

The Houston Texans have landed Mixon in a trade with the Bengals, shipping off an undisclosed draft pick in order to get the deal done, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and NFL.com.

The move follows Cincinnati making it known that they were going to release Mixon after they signed veteran running back Zack Moss to a deal Monday.

However, prior to Mixon hitting free agency, the Texans managed to pick him up in their hunt for a running back. Their back from last year, Devin Singletary, signed a three-year contract Monday with the New York Giants after spending the 2023 campaign with Houston.

Bengals to trade RB Joe Mixon to Texans. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/oOIWiSW6fi — NFL (@NFL) March 12, 2024

With all of the big dominoes out of the way and smoke clearing up as a result, is it safe to say at this point that the Houston Texans are having the best offseason? Have they locked it up already?

Judging by their moves, they might have.

I mean, damn, not only have they acquired Mixon in free agency, but they’ve also picked up linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, cornerback Jeff Okudah and linebacker Danielle Hunter. And on top of all that, they managed to retain tight end Dalton Schultz. (RELATED: Steelers Ship Off Diontae Johnson To Panthers In Shocking Trade: REPORT)

Who’s doing better than that?

Nobody from where I’m looking.