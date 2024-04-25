‘What’s Your Message To Joe Biden?’: Pro-Trump Union Worker Has Perfect, Two-Word Response

A union worker supporting former President Donald Trump gave President Joe Biden a simple message: “Fuck you.”

The union worker told a Newsmax reporter he is not surprised about there being a large presence of Trump supporters in New York, and said it is the former president’s turn to be in the Oval Office again.

“What’s your message to Joe Biden?” the reporter asked.

“Fuck you,” the union worker said.

Trump is currently sitting trial in New York regarding Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s 34-count indictment alleging the former president and his legal team falsified business records to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to former porn actress Stormy Daniels. He is currently facing three separate criminal indictments relating to his alleged mishandling of classified documents and alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday about Trump’s claim that he should receive “absolute immunity” for official actions taken while he was in office. If the nine justices rule in his favor, the charges brought forth by Special Counsel Jack Smith will be dropped.

Biden is currently leading Trump 47% to 37% in New York as of April 15 to 17, according to FiveThirtyEight. Trump has a narrow lead over Biden nationally by 0.4 points.

The former president is leading Biden 49% to 43% in key battleground states, including North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to a Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll. The survey found a majority of swing state voters hold a negative view of the economy and gave Trump a 16-point lead on the question of who is better suited to handle the economy.

An Apr. 3 survey by the Wall Street Journal found Trump leading Biden with a 20-point lead on the economy, immigration, “mental and physical fitness” and inflation. More voters trusted Trump over Biden to handle the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, while Biden led the former president by 12 points on abortion.