New Poll Shows Trump Getting Bump In Five Crucial Battleground States

Former President Donald Trump received polling bumps against President Joe Biden in the battleground states of Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in a survey released Wednesday.

Trump’s advantage grew in Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina since March, while he is now leading in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to the latest Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll. The former president’s lead in Georgia remained the same, and his margin across all seven battleground states including Michigan also grew to six points in a head-to-head matchup with Biden.

The former president is now ahead by one point in Pennsylvania, four points in Wisconsin, six points in Georgia, seven points in Arizona, eight points in Nevada and ten points in North Carolina, the poll found. Trump is beating Biden 49% to 43% across all seven swing states. (RELATED: Trump Narrowly Leads Biden In Latest Poll As Margin Slims)

The only battleground state that Biden leads Trump in is Michigan by two points after previously being tied in March, according to the poll. The two were also tied in Pennsylvania in the previous version of the survey, while Biden held a one-point lead in Wisconsin.

The poll also found that a majority of swing state voters hold negative views on the economy, with 51% seeing it getting worse by the end of the year. A plurality of respondents view the economy as the most pressing issue ahead of the election at 34%, followed by immigration at 15%.

“Some of the shine of the State of the Union address has worn off,” Matt Monday, senior manager of Morning Consult, told Bloomberg. “People are really tying Bidenomics and their perception of the economy to the inflation rate.”

Trump held a 16-point advantage over Biden when swing state voters were asked which president the U.S. economy was better under, according to the survey.

The former president holds a narrow lead of 0.2 points in the national RealClearPolitics average, as well as in six battleground states. Biden is ahead by only 0.4 points in Pennsylvania.

The Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll surveyed 4,969 registered voters across the seven swing states between April 8 and April 15 with a margin of error of plus or minus 1%.

Individually, the survey included 801 Arizona voters, 802 Georgia voters, 708 Michigan voters, 450 Nevada voters, 703 North Carolina voters, 803 Pennsylvania voters and 702 Wisconsin voters. Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania saw margins of error of plus or minus 3%; Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin saw margins of error of plus or minus 4%; and Nevada saw a margin of error of plus or minus 5%.

Neither Trump nor Biden’s campaigns immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

