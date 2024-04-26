Dramatic Drone Footage Shows Crash On Eddie Murphy’s Movie Set That Left Eight Hospitalized

Drone footage obtained by TMZ captured the moment a stunt went dramatically wrong on the set of Eddie Murphy’s movie, “The Pickup,” leaving eight crew members injured.

The video clip showed an armored truck pulling up next to a car that is part of the movie scene being filmed in Atlanta. As the truck approached to execute a well-rehearsed maneuver, the cars made contact with one another and rolled several times off the road. Two bodies appeared to fly out of the vehicle and lay surrounded by the wreckage, as seen in the clip shared by TMZ.

One of the injured crew members remained in the intensive care unit at the hospital Wednesday, sources told The New York Times.

The truck rolled over the car at a high rate of speed, and both vehicles were mangled when they finally came to a stop.

Before the vehicles stopped moving, the back door of the truck flew open, and the two people appeared to be ejected from the vehicle. The bodies appeared to be thrown to the ground and looked limp as they lay motionless. Both individuals were rushed to hospital with life-threatening wounds, according to TMZ.

Officials reportedly later clarified the truck’s brush guard was ensnared in the car’s wheel well, ultimately causing the crash.

The horrific incident was captured by cameras placed at different angles on the movie set. One of the crew members most severely injured is Marvin Haven, TMZ reported. He suffered “extensive bodily injuries” and “will require facial reconstructive surgery,” according to a crowdfunding page created by his family to assist with his recovery.

A representative from Amazon M.G.M. Studios issued a statement about the incident.

“We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering,” they said, according to TMZ.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the other crew members that were involved in the tragic accident,” Haven’s crowdfunding page reads. (RELATED: ‘I Almost Died’: Kelly Osbourne Says Her Brother Shot Her Right Through The Leg)

The stars of the movie, Murphy, Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson, were not on location at the time this scene was being filmed, according to TMZ.