‘Not In My 20s Anymore’: Eddie Murphy Opens Up About The Challenges Of Making Another Sequel 40 Years After First Film

Eddie Murphy stars in the upcoming film “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley,” the fourth installment of the franchise, and admitted that it was challenging for him to reprise his role at age 62.

The famous actor whose career was launched to superstardom from his role in the original movie, reflected on what it was like to shoot the film in his younger years, versus the challenges that he faced as an older actor.

“It was a hard one,” he admitted to People. “I did Axel Foley when I was in my 20s. I am not in my 20s anymore.”

Murphy was thrilled to be called back to take on the role of Axel Foley in the action movie, but admitted it took a lot out of him.

“It was an action movie. So it was a rough one. But we got through it,” he told People.

He explained which elements of filming this particular movie were challenging for him.

“It’s a really physical movie and I had to do some physical stuff…. I like to be on the couch, I don’t like to be jumping over and shooting and running,” Murphy said.

He teased some of the scenes that fans can expect to see, as he described the physical demands of his job.

“And I had to do some jumping and shooting and running. And as a result… at the end of the movie, I had a knee brace and my back is messed up. But the movie is gonna be special,” Murphy quipped. (RELATED: Eddie Murphy Dragged Will Smith’s Oscars Slap Right Into The Golden Globes)

Murphy stars alongside original cast members Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot, who also stepped back into their roles for the film. They’ll be joined by newcomers, Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige, according to People.

The release date for “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley” has not yet been revealed.