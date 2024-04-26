‘Egg In The Middle Of My Forehead’: Celine Dion Reveals Wedding-Day Injury

Celine Dion revealed that she suffered from an injury on her wedding day as a result of a wardrobe malfunction.

Dion married René Angélil in December 1994, and although she looks back fondly at her luxurious, fairytale wedding, she admitted she had an issue with her veil that required medical attention. Dion explained the oversized tiara she wore on her head was essentially “glued” and “sewn on” to her, and the veil was attached to it, as seen in a video interview with Vogue. On her wedding day, the veil was snagged by the carpet at her church, and she suffered an injury.

“I practiced and everything is smooth and everything is fine, but when I had to walk in the cathedral, it’s no wooden floor, it’s a carpet,” she said. “I had an immediate facelift,” she said.

“And it’s like, ‘Am I going to make it? Am I going to make it to my future husband?’ But like I said, ‘Oh, I’m Gonna Run to You,'” she sang.

Dion went on to say she fully enjoyed her wedding day, but by nighttime, she realized she was injured.

“When we removed the tiara, I had a cut because the pressure was too much,” Dion said.

“The next day, I wake up I look at myself in the mirror, I have the size of an egg in the middle of my forehead … It’s so huge that it makes my eyes [go cross-eyed],” she said as her facial expressions matched the tale she was sharing.

Dion had to see a doctor and was eventually prescribed antibiotics for three weeks to bring the swelling down.

In spite of that, she remembers her wedding day with fond memories.

“This is a moment that will be with me for the rest of my life,” she said, as she expressed her deep love for her late husband.