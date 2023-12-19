Celine Dion’s Family Shares Devastating Health Update

Celine Dion’s sister, Claudette, revealed the star’s condition has worsened and that she has lost control of her muscles amid her battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome.

Claudette revealed the devastating turn in her condition. Stiff-Person Syndrome is described as being a “rare acquired neurological disorder that most often causes progressive muscle stiffness (rigidity) and repeated episodes of painful muscle spasms,” according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders. “The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle,” Claudette told the French publication, 7 Jours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)

Dion’s sister said the 55-year-old star is suffering from her worsening condition, despite her strong will and desire to overcome the disease.

“What pains me is that she has always been disciplined. She always worked hard. Mom always told her, “You’re going to do this right, you’re going to do this right,” she said.

“She works hard, but she doesn’t have control of her muscles,” Claudette told 7 Jours.

Dion remains determined to heal and return to her passion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)

“There are some who have lost hope because that it is a disease that is not known,” Claudette said, noting her sister’s efforts.

Dion is not alone in her fight. The world-famous singer with a decades-long career in the music industry has the support of millions of fans that remain steadfast in her corner while she battles this disease.

“If you only knew how many calls we receive at the Foundation to hear from Céline!,” Claudette told 7 Jours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)

“People tell us they love her and pray for her. She receives so many messages, gifts, blessed crucifixes.”(RELATED: ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Reveals Shocking Health Update)

She spoke of Dion’s focus on returning to the stage.

“It’s certain that, in our dreams and in hers, the idea is to return to the stage. In which state? I do not know,” she said.