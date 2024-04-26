Videos Show Massive Tornado Ripping Through Midwest States

A massive tornado ripped through midwest states Iowa and Nebraska on Thursday, leaving major damage for some residents, online videos show.

Video footage posted to Twitter shows a huge tornado pummeling through the suburbs of Omaha, Nebraska and various parts of Iowa, reportedly leaving some residents in the Omaha suburbs with catastrophic damage to the area. Multiple clips posted online show the massive storm. Pictures also show some areas of suburban homes in Nebraska completely damaged and torn apart.

A clip of what appears to be a new construction area in Nebraska shows construction workers walking in the aftermath of the tornado where homes and cars could be seen torn apart, with lumber seen tossed into the streets. (RELATED: Eerie Videos Show Tornado Touch Down In Historic First)

Less than a mile from my house. #Omaha and #Elkhorn going to need a lot of help with rebuilding. #Nebraska #Tornado pic.twitter.com/T3CMXYXb6p — Michael J Schwabe, MD, MS (@michael22joseph) April 26, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: A Tornado emergency has been declared for a confirmed large violent and life-threatening tornado⁰

📌#Shelby | #Iowa The National Weather Service has issued a tornado emergency for Harlan IA, Shelby IA and Earling IA as a confirmed, wide, large,and extremely… pic.twitter.com/C2OIoTS5c2 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 26, 2024

Additional clips have emerged showing massive destruction as hundreds of homes appear to be ripped apart in Minden, Iowa.

🚨#UPDATE: Devastating footage captured by @JordanHallWX reveals catastrophic damage in Minden, Iowa, after a tornado emergency warned tornado swept through the southeastern side of the area pic.twitter.com/M9UEkcSrLC — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 26, 2024

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued various daily alerts for multiple areas of Nebraska and Iowa as the tornado was seen moving through the Midwest. Within Nebraska, the majority of the damage reportedly hit the Elkhorn area within Omaha, as the city’s public power district company reported an estimated 10,000 customers are without power in the area, according to the Associated Press.

A HUGE wedge Tornado was caught traversing through Lincoln, NE. This is a Particularly Dangerous Situation! 🚨⚠️🌪️ This is a VERY photogenic Tornado, it’s particularly rare that you can see the formation of the funnel so clearly, and not wrapped by rain or hail. It’s also a… pic.twitter.com/cwdHwFs6rt — The Patriot Voice (@TPV_John) April 26, 2024

“We are getting 911 calls of people in debris in their basement,” Omaha official Lt. Neal Bonacci told AP News. “We are just working as quick as we can to help everyone who needs it.”

So far, two injuries within Lancaster County, Nebraska were reported as both individuals were sent to the trauma center at Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln, the outlet reported.

Additional tornado watch alerts were issued by the Weather Service across parts of Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.