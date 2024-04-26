Murder Suspect Used Wife’s Life Insurance To Buy Sex Doll, Investigators Say: REPORT

A man investigators say spent the life insurance money of the wife he murdered on a $2,000 sex doll is reportedly to be featured in a new CBS “48 Hours” documentary, “Kristen Trickle: Autopsy of the Mind.”

Colby Trickle phoned emergency responders on the morning of Oct. 31, 2019, Hays Post reported. He reportedly told authorities that he woke up to a loud noise and discovered Kristen Trickle bleeding at his side, Kansas. He told police his wife shot herself, according to CBS.

Hays Police Department (HPD) Sergeant Brandon Hauptman told CBS’ “48 Hours” Kristen Trickle’s suicide weapon and circumstances did not add up. He reportedly said the weapon was too large for her hand and added that women typically do not aim for the face when committing suicide. Other anomalies, like her alarm clock going off at the scene, also stood out to investigators, Detective Joshua “JB” Burkholder told CBS.

“A lot of times, individuals who are thinking about suicide and do commit suicide — they don’t have any plans for the day. They’re not setting alarms. It doesn’t matter when they get up,” he told the outlet.

Though the case remained open, Kristen Trickle’s death was ruled a suicide by coroner Dr. Lyle Noordhoek three days after her death, according to CBS. Colby Trickle reportedly lived as a free man for nearly two years’ time.

He redeemed two life insurance policies on his wife amounting to over $120,000, purchasing a $2,000 life-size sex doll 48 hours after the insurance paid out, according to investigators, the outlet reported.

“There’s a mourning process that I think everyone needs to go through — should go through when a loved one dies — and to have him ordering this type of doll just months after his wife’s death was concerning,” Burkholder told CBS.

Trickle spent all of the $120,000 insurance money in approximately eight months, spending thousands of dollars on video games, debt payments and musical implements, Ellis County Assistant Attorney Aaron Cunningham told CBS. (RELATED: Love Triangle? Police Allege Husband In Open Relationship With Wife Researched Poison Methods Before Her Death)

After Kristen Trickle died at her home in Kansas, her husband Colby Trickle received over $120,000 in life insurance benefits and spent nearly $2,000 on a sex doll supposedly to help him sleep. https://t.co/3jIgfBXpsP — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 26, 2024

Trickle was charged with first-degree murder and interfering with police in 2021, 21 months following his wife’s death, according to CBS. He was reportedly found guilty September 2023 and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for the next half-century, KAKE reported.

The “48 Hours” documentary on Colby Trickle will be featured Saturday, April 27, at 10/9c on CBS and will be streamed by Paramount+, CBS reported.