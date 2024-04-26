Entertainment

O.J. Simpson’s Cause Of Death Revealed

O.J. Simpson Granted Parole At Hearing

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Malcolm LaVergne, O.J. Simpson’s longtime attorney, revealed that the former football star died from prostate cancer.

LaVergne, who is also the executor of Simpson’s estate, said the information was obtained from the official death certificate, according to TMZ.  Simpson died at his home and was surrounded by his friends and family at the time of his passing, at the age of 76.

Simpson first revealed he was diagnosed with cancer in May 2023, but did not specify the type of cancer he was battling at the time.  He also noted he had beaten the disease, according to TMZ.

The last few sightings showed Simpson looking frail, and images of him requiring the use of a cane while walking, emerged in January 2024.

Those close to the situation said Simpson was living in a hospice, but was released just a few days prior to his death, according to TMZ.

Simpson’s last public social media post was a video shared to Twitter a few hours before the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

His family issued a statement announcing his passing.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. – The Simpson Family,” they wrote to Twitter. (RELATED: Death Certificate Reveals Louis Gossett Jr.’s Cause Of Death)

Simpson’s image was tainted when he became the prime suspect in the 1994 murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown-Simpson and her lover Ron Goldman. He infamously attempted to flee from law enforcement by hiding in the back of a white Ford Bronco driven by his friend A.C. Cowlings, a moment that soon identified the image of the man once recognized for his athletic skills on the field.