Bodycam Video Shows K9, Police Arrest Florida Man Allegedly Behind Murders Of Girl, Mother

A video released Thursday shows a K9 and police arresting a Florida man allegedly behind the murder of a girl and her mother.

Angel Gabriel Cuz-Choc was arrested for allegedly murdering Amalia Coc Choc de Pec, 36, and her four-year-old child, Estrella Anastasia Pec Coc, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO). The arrest occurred Thursday in a wooded area close to the crime scene, according to HCSO. Sheriff Chad Chronister highlighted the efforts by the deputies in a statement.

“From the moment our deputies arrived at the gruesome scene, we poured every resource available into tracking down the suspect responsible for this heinous crime and bringing him to justice,” Chroniste said. “Cuz-Choc will face the full weight of the criminal justice system for his vicious, vile, and evil actions.”

The discovery of the victims’ bodies Wednesday triggered a manhunt for the suspect, with HCSO specialty teams and K9 units working through the night, according to the HCSO. Their efforts tracked Cuz-Choc to a hidden location, the news release stated. Chronister expressed his pride in the dedication of his team. (RELATED: UPDATE: Illinois Police Go On Manhunt For Suspect Who Allegedly Killed Seven People, Find Suspect Dead Of Apparent Suicide)

“His efforts were no match for our team of dedicated detectives who left no stone unturned in their search,” he continued. “There wasn’t a square inch within this perimeter that our deputies did not have covered.”

After his arrest, Cuz-Choc reportedly admitted to both murders. He faces two counts of first-degree murder with a weapon: more charges could follow as the investigation progresses, according to HCSO. The Sheriff’s Office announced their Public Affairs Office will provide further updates, including the suspect’s booking photo.