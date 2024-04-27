‘Train Wreck, Health-wise’: Harvey Weinstein Rushed To Hospital

Harvey Weinstein’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, said Saturday the disgraced Hollywood mogul was admitted Friday to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan.

Weinstein underwent a variety of tests after returning to New York City following an appeals court ruling which nullified his 2020 rape conviction, according to the Associated Press (AP). Weinstein was reportedly originally taken to city jail before it became apparent he required medical care. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Rape Charge Gets Overturned)

“They examined him and sent him to Bellevue. It seems like he needs a lot of help, physically,” Aidala said.

“He’s got a lot of problems. He’s getting all kinds of tests. He’s somewhat of a train wreck health-wise,” he noted, according to AP News.

Frank Dwyer, a spokesperson with the New York City Department of Correction, confirmed Weinstein remains in custody during his hospital stay.

It’s unclear what sparked this sudden requirement for medical intervention; however, it was previously reported Weinstein was suffering from a number of ailments, including cardiac issues, diabetes, sleep apnea and eye problems, according to the AP.

Aidala stated Weinstein only suffers from physical health issues, and added that, mentally, he is “sharp as a tack.”

“Feet are firmly planted on the ground,” he said.

The New York Court of Appeals overturned Weinstein’s 2020 rape convictions Thursday. The court concluded a judge permitted jurors to see and hear evidence that was not directly related to the charges he was facing in that particular trial, according to the AP.

Weinstein’s 23-year prison sentence was entirely erased, and a retrial was ordered.

Weinstein remained in custody after the appeals ruling due to the fact he was convicted of another rape in Los Angeles in 2022. He is currently serving a 16-year-jail sentence for that conviction.

His current health condition is not yet clear.

This is a developing story.