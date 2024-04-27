‘I’d Even Take Biden Over Junior’: Donald Trump, RFK Jr. Exchange Broadsides

Presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump blasted the Independent candidacy of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a series of TRUTH Social posts Friday night, who hit back with his own broadside Saturday.

Trump said he would even “take Biden” as president over Kennedy, adding that Democrats “deserve” the Independent candidate in the last part of his three-post attack. The former president said he “watched” Kennedy “convince” former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to implement “outright NASTY” environmental policies in the state.

“I lived with RFK Jr. in New York and watched him convince Governor Cuomo to make Environmental moves that were outright NASTY,” Trump wrote. “Upstate New York was not allowed to drill or frack as Ohio, Pennsylvania, and others ripped off New York Energy. Because of this, prices have skyrocketed all over that part of the Country, but especially Upstate New York and New England. Their Energy Costs are the highest in the U.S., with the exception of California, run by Gavin Newscum, the Worst Governor in the State’s History.”

“I’d even take Biden over Junior,” because our Country would last a year or two longer prior to collapse – But it would be dead either way,” Trump wrote. “His Views on Vaccines are FAKE, as is everything else about his Candidacy. Let the Democrats have RFK Jr. They deserve him!”

Trump described Kennedy as a “Democrat ‘Plant'” in his first post, claiming that a vote for Kennedy would be “a WASTED PROTEST VOTE.”

The GOP candidate also slammed Kennedy’s “Liberal” running mate, Nicole Shanahan, in his second post, saying her “business was doing surgery on her husband’s wallet.”

Kennedy responded to Trump’s broadside Saturday on X (formerly Twitter); the Kennedy campaign referred to the tweet when the Daily Caller requested a comment.

When frightened men take to social media they risk descending into vitriol, which makes them sound unhinged. President Trump’s rant against me is a barely coherent barrage of wild and inaccurate claims that should best be resolved in the American tradition of presidential debate.… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 27, 2024

Kennedy recently secured 2024 election ballot access in the key battleground state of Michigan. Kennedy is also on the ballot in Utah and nearing access in North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, South Carolina, Idaho, Nebraska, Iowa and Hawaii. (RELATED: ‘I Have Rights To Be Here!’: Screaming Protester Dragged Out Of Biden Event During Kennedy Appearance On CNN)

Trump leads Biden 49% to 46% in Michigan, according to a recent Quinnipiac poll. Kennedy sits at 9% in Michigan when added for consideration, with “Other” taking more support from Biden, who moves to 40%, than Trump, who moves to 43%.

Kennedy also polled at 11% in Nevada, 10% in Arizona and 7% in Georgia.