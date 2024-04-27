Trump Reveals Endorsement In Senate Race To Replace Mitt Romney

“Trent Staggs is 100% MAGA, and is running to fill The Mitt Romney, a Total Loser, Seat as the next Senator from the Great State of Utah!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Saturday. “A Highly Successful Entrepreneur, who has served brilliantly as Mayor of Riverton for the past six years, Trent knows how to Create Jobs, Stop Inflation, Grow the Economy, and Secure the Border.

“As your next Senator, Trent will help us Unleash American Energy, Support our Military/Vets, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump said. “Trent Staggs has my Complete and Total Endorsement – He will be a GREAT Senator, and never let you down!”

Unlike Curtis, Staggs has endorsed Trump publicly for the 2024 presidential race, calling him the “one candidate” who can amend the “crippling” domestic and international policies of President Joe Biden. Staggs also boasts support not only from Trump but also from high-profile Republicans including former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and dozens of other current and former elected officials.

Staggs previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation that he seeks to address issues affecting the American homeland — such as the southern border crisis — before venturing to solve international problems, such as funding Ukraine in its war against Russia.

I’m honored to have the endorsement of Donald Trump! pic.twitter.com/Ry2n1mS9rE — Mayor Trent Staggs (@MayorStaggs) April 27, 2024

“I think it’s time we prioritize our own border over Ukraine’s,” Staggs previously told the DCNF. “At $34 trillion in debt, we cannot continue being the world’s piggy bank.”

Though current polling is scarce, Curtis was leading Staggs 27% to 5% in a poll conducted by Noble Predictive Insights from April 8 to 16. Other Republican candidates running to replace Romney’s seat include Brent Hatch at 11%, Brad Wilson at 10% and Jason Walton at 2%, with roughly 40% “unsure.”

Trump has had a historically troubled relationship with Romney, as the Utah senator voted to impeach the former president in 2021. Trump celebrated when Romney announced he would not be seeking reelection in 2024.

The Utah GOP convention is set to take place on Saturday, as delegates will gather to determine which candidate — possibly Curtis or Staggs — they want on the primary ballot in June.