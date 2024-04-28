Green Party Presidential Candidate Jill Stein Arrested

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein was arrested Saturday night while protesting in support of Palestine on the campus of Washington University in St. Louis, Fox Digital reported.

In a video posted to the 2024 presidential candidate’s X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Stein is escorted by police officers with her hands appearing to be secured behind her back. While protesters could be heard in the background screaming and chanting, at least one person off-camera is heard calling out Stein’s arrest. (RELATED: Republican Lawmaker Wants To Send Antisemitism Monitors To Campuses, Pull Funding From Schools That Don’t Comply)

“Jill Stein is arrested!” one protester could be heard shouting.

BREAKING: Jill Stein and her Campaign Manager and Deputy Campaign Manager, Jason Call and Kelly Merrill-Cayer, have been arrested at Washington University in St. Louis while supporting a protest against WashU’s ties to the war on Gaza.

Video from @KallieECox pic.twitter.com/rkUYC9b5Qx — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) April 28, 2024

Stein’s campaign manager, Jason Call, confirmed to Fox News Digital the candidate and her deputy campaign manager, Kelly Merrill-Cayer, were among those arrested while protesting the university’s purported ties to the war in Gaza, the outlet reported.

“The demand from the encampment was specifically for the university to divest from Boeing, which manufactures munitions used in the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza at their nearby St Charles facility,” Call told Fox News Digital. “The Stein campaign supports the demands of the students and their peaceful protest and assembly on campus. Student protest for peace and civil liberties has always represented the best part of our collective moral conscience. Solidarity.”

In addition to Stein’s apprehension, over 100 people were reportedly arrested at Washington University’s protest Saturday. They join protesters across the country seeking to pressure colleges and universities to cut ties with Israel as its conflict with Hamas continues.

Due to rising tensions between pro-Palestine activists and universities, some schools adjusted their academic schedules. Columbia University announced April 22 they would be shifting their remaining in-person classes to an online hybrid schedule as protesters set up tents on the campus. Additionally, the University of Southern California announced the cancellation of their main stage graduation ceremony following backlash of removing their valedictorian from speaking due to “safety” concerns.