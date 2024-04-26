Mike Lawler And Ritchie Torres Want To Send Antisemitism Monitors To Campuses, Pull Funding From Noncomplying Schools

Republican New York Rep. Mike Lawler and Democratic New York Rep. Ritchie Torres are planning to introduce legislation to send antisemitism monitors to college campuses and revoke federal funds from schools that don’t comply, the GOP lawmaker announced in a Friday press release.

The College Oversight and Legal Updates Mandating Bias Investigations and Accountability Act, or the COLUMBIA Act, would empower the Department of Education to install a third-party monitor to any school that accepts federal funding, according to the press release.

The monitor would be responsible for releasing quarterly public reports on schools’ progress in their efforts to combat antisemitism. Though the Department of Education would appoint the monitors, the schools would pay for them, the press release reads.

The Representatives highlighted protests across the country, particularly at Columbia University, as a major reason why they're introducing the bill.

"Rising antisemitism on our college campuses is a major concern and we must act to ensure the safety of students," Lawler wrote. "I'm proud to work with my friend and colleague Ritchie Torres on legislation that will impose a third-party antisemitism monitor on college campuses to ensure protections are in place and oversee any troubling action by college administrators. If colleges will not step up to protect their students, Congress must act."

“As we have seen over the last half a year since October 7, campus antisemitism is at an all-time high, and American universities are not capable of handling it when left to their own devices. My office and I have spoken with countless Jewish students from campuses across America who feel deeply unsafe, purely as a result of their religious and ethnic identity,” Torres said in the release.

“This is a blatant violation of Title VI and the federal government cannot allow this to continue unchecked. This past week’s crisis at Columbia is not an isolated incident — it is the straw that has broken the camel’s back — and I am prepared to do something about it. That’s why I am introducing the COLUMBIA Act today, and I urge all of my colleagues in the House, from both parties, to join me in this crucial action. Jewish students have told my office that they feel completely abandoned by their university administrators and they view Congress as the only avenue for accountability and safety. Let’s honor our word to them and get this done,” Torres concluded.

Besides the protests in Columbia, Pro-Palestine demonstrations have erupted on campuses across the country.

The University of Southern California cancelled their main graduation ceremony due to rampant protests.

Atlanta’s Emory University was rife with agitators Thursday as police struggled to contain the chaos. Police arrested Chair of the Philosophy Department Noelle McAfee and economics professor Caroline Fohlin on camera.

The University of Texas at Austin was also the setting for some clashes between police and protestors Wednesday, with law enforcement arresting 10.

Students at Harvard took over the school’s iconic Harvard Yard park Wednesday.

Additional protests occurred at Yale, the University of Michigan, UCLA and George Washington University and others throughout the nation.