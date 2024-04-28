Two Killed, One Injured After 350,000-Pound Oversized Load Separates From Trailer, Impacts Victims’ Car

Two people were killed and one was left injured Saturday after a 350,000-pound load detached from a trailer and struck the victims’ vehicle on State Highway 36 in Texas, according to a statement posted by Temple Fire and Rescue.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded to the collision just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday on the local highway. They arrived to find a vehicle trapped under a 350,000-pound oversized load which came off its trailer, according to the Temple Fire and Rescue. (RELATED: Police Arrest Driver After Semi-Truck Carrying 40,000 Pounds Of Mail Overturns On Highway)

Authorities are investigating after an oversized load came off its trailer, causing the death of two people and leaving one person injured Saturday morning in Temple, Texas.https://t.co/2L1MtZil5z — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) April 27, 2024

Three people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Two were killed on the scene, while the third was airlifted to a nearby hospital for urgent care, Temple Fire & Rescue stated. Emergency responders worked for more than four hours to free the trapped driver from the wreckage.

Temple Fire and Rescue, leading the response, deployed 10 units and 25 personnel, according to the statement. They were also supported by specialized teams from the neighboring fire departments. Additional assistance came from the Temple Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Transportation, PHI Air Medical, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Staff, Temple EMS, Temple Towing, Wards Towing and Grones Environmental, according to the statement.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision. The road remains closed to allow “clean up and recovery efforts” to occur.