FSU’s Jared Verse, Braden Fiske Share Incredible Moment With Each Other After Finding Out They’re Both On The Rams

The Tallahassee Rams are in full-effect!

During the opening day Thursday of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected Florida State defensive end Jared Verse in the first round with the No. 19 overall pick. The next day (Friday), the Rams then drafted Seminoles defensive tackle Braden Fiske with the 39th pick in the second round.

As far as the moves themselves, they’re solid ones from the Rams considering FSU had a top-level stingy defense in the 2023 season. But what’s going viral is the clear tight bond of Verse and Fiske after the Rams posted a video of an interaction between the two during Fiske’s draft call Saturday. (RELATED: Dolphins Draftee Patrick McMorris Has Absolutely Hilarious First Interaction With His New Team)

“I’m playing with Verse again?!” questioned Fiske to Los Angeles general manager Les Snead after he was informed the Rams were selecting him.

Oh yeah … the excitement was real.

WATCH:

This is a pretty cool moment.

We’re always hearing stories about how modern-day college football players don’t care about anything but money, NIL deals and all that blah, blah, blah, but these guys were happy at the simple fact that they get to play with each other again.

And what a sweet setup for both Verse and Fiske. Unlike most players, these two get to be introduced to the NFL and their new teammates together, making their transition to the pros even more smooth. And it all gets kicked off with a viral moment at that, which has gotta make Rams players instantly love these guys.

Super cool moment, and one that could potentially lead to Florida dominating California … well, we already do that, but you get my point!