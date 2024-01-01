Royally Screwed Florida State Gets The Last Laugh With DJ Uiagalelei Transfer

Talk about a way to recover from a blowout disaster.

And more amplified, what a way to recover from being screwed over by the College Football Playoff committee.

The Florida State Seminoles have made a power signing at the quarterback position through the transfer portal.

Making the announcement Monday, DJ Uiagalelei told ESPN he has committed to Florida State University from Oregon State, becoming the third team the quarterback has played for in his college football career.

“That’s where I wanted to go the whole time,” Uiagalelei told ESPN. “I didn’t talk to many other programs. For the most part, I was locked in at Florida State. I appreciated them throughout the whole process. I wanted to be a Seminole. I wanted to be part of the program. I’m just blessed that Coach [Mike] Norvell wanted to take me. I can’t wait to get there and get to work.”

Say what you want about Florida State getting thrashed by Georgia (like we all didn’t see that coming), but these boys recovered in a blink of an eye with this DJ Uiagalelei signing.

And what a slap to the face to the College Football Playoff committee!

Because with Uiagalelei putting up quality numbers with minimal talent at Oregon State and also being a dual-threat QB, as well as FSU bringing in a Top 10 recruiting class next year and doing further damage in the transfer portal, the Noles are right back in the national championship picture. (RELATED: Nick Saban Talks About Michigan’s Sign-Stealing Scandal Right In Front Of Jim Harbaugh As He Looks On Awkward As Hell)

And just like that, FSU gets the last laugh in this whole saga.