Entertainment

‘We Need You To Be Momala’: Drew Barrymore Implores Kamala Harris To Be Americans’ Mother

The Drew Barrymore Show with guest Vice President Kamala Harris, YouTube

Screenshot/YouTube/TheDrewBarrymoreShow

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Drew Barrymore told Vice President Kamala Harris that the world needed her to be America’s mother in an awkward exchange on Monday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Barrymore asked her very special guest what inspired her to be the strong, independent woman that she is today, and what it was like to become the first female Vice President of America. Just when the conversation seemed like it was headed in a normal, interview-like direction, Barrymore turned to Harris and said, “I’ve been thinking that we really all need a tremendous hug in the world right now, but in our country, we need you to be ‘Momala’ of the country.”

Just when fans thought this awkward moment was over, Barrymore implored Harris to rise to the occasion once more.

“And as a woman who respects so much, and wants to share — wants to be confident, and has no ounce of meat that has competitiveness yeah when we lift each other up we all rise,” she said.

The comments on social media quickly ignited, with many fans rushing to comment on how awkward and uncomfortable it was to listen to this exchange.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 27: Drew Barrymore speaks onstage during the Building a Brand in a Mobile-First World panel on the Times Center Stage during 2016 Advertising Week New York on September 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York)

Drew Barrymore speaks onstage during the Building a Brand in a Mobile-First World panel on the Times Center Stage during 2016 Advertising Week New York on September 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Drew Barrymore of The Drew Barrymore Show poses at The Empire State Building on September 14, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The Drew Barrymore Show)

Drew Barrymore of The Drew Barrymore Show poses at The Empire State Building on September 14, 2020 in New York City. Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The Drew Barrymore Show

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Drew Barrymore attends the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Red Carpet at NASA Ames Research Center on November 03, 2019 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize )

Drew Barrymore attends the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Red Carpet at NASA Ames Research Center on November 03, 2019 in Mountain View, California. Photo by Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

“I’m going to be honest: I feel uncomfortable just watching and listening to Barrymore in this video, so I can’t imagine how uncomfortable Kamala feels here,” one social media user wrote.

Barrymore became emotional during the conversation and stared right into Harris’ eyes as she continued with her rant.

Democratic presidential candidate (and future US Vice President) US Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks at the National Forum on Wages and Working People: Creating an Economy That Works for All at Enclave, Las Vegas, Nevada, April 27, 2019. Six of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates attended the forum, held by the Service Employees International Union and the Center for American Progress Action Fund, to share their economic policies. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Democratic presidential candidate (and future US Vice President) US Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks at the National Forum on Wages and Working People: Creating an Economy That Works for All. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 25: U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks at a hearing of the Homeland Security Committee attended by acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan at the Capitol Building on June 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. Morgan and President Donald Trump in Yuma, Arizona recently marked the 200th mile of the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, an effort to control immigration touted in the president's 2016 presidential campaign. (Photo by Alexander Drago-Pool/Getty Images)

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks at a hearing of the Homeland Security Committee attended by acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Photo by Alexander Drago-Pool/Getty Images

MANASSAS, VIRGINIA - JANUARY 23: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a ”Reproductive Freedom Campaign Rally" at George Mason University on January 23, 2024 in Manassas, Virginia. During the first joint rally held by the President and Vice President, President Joe Biden and Harris spoke on what they perceive as a threat to reproductive rights. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a ”Reproductive Freedom Campaign Rally” at George Mason University on January 23, 2024 in Manassas, Virginia. During the first joint rally held by the President and Vice President, President Joe Biden and Harris spoke on what they perceive as a threat to reproductive rights. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“WHY IS SHE CRYING THIS IS SO CRINGE,” someone wrote to social media, among a sea of other comments noting the bizarre conversation on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” (RELATED: Drew Barrymore Forcibly Caresses Oprah Winfrey In Cringey Video)

Elsewhere in the interview, Barrymore prodded Harris about the ‘Momola’ role she played in her personal life, and the VP indulged her by explaining her parenting techniques with her step-children.