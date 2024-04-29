‘We Need You To Be Momala’: Drew Barrymore Implores Kamala Harris To Be Americans’ Mother

Drew Barrymore told Vice President Kamala Harris that the world needed her to be America’s mother in an awkward exchange on Monday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Barrymore asked her very special guest what inspired her to be the strong, independent woman that she is today, and what it was like to become the first female Vice President of America. Just when the conversation seemed like it was headed in a normal, interview-like direction, Barrymore turned to Harris and said, “I’ve been thinking that we really all need a tremendous hug in the world right now, but in our country, we need you to be ‘Momala’ of the country.”

Just when fans thought this awkward moment was over, Barrymore implored Harris to rise to the occasion once more.

“And as a woman who respects so much, and wants to share — wants to be confident, and has no ounce of meat that has competitiveness yeah when we lift each other up we all rise,” she said.

The comments on social media quickly ignited, with many fans rushing to comment on how awkward and uncomfortable it was to listen to this exchange.

“I’m going to be honest: I feel uncomfortable just watching and listening to Barrymore in this video, so I can’t imagine how uncomfortable Kamala feels here,” one social media user wrote.

Barrymore became emotional during the conversation and stared right into Harris’ eyes as she continued with her rant.

“WHY IS SHE CRYING THIS IS SO CRINGE,” someone wrote to social media, among a sea of other comments noting the bizarre conversation on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” (RELATED: Drew Barrymore Forcibly Caresses Oprah Winfrey In Cringey Video)

Elsewhere in the interview, Barrymore prodded Harris about the ‘Momola’ role she played in her personal life, and the VP indulged her by explaining her parenting techniques with her step-children.