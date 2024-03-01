‘It Feels Different’: Drew Barrymore And Christina Aguilera Dish The Dirt About Having Sex In Planes

Drew Barrymore and Christina Aguilera both admitted to being part of the ‘Mile High Club,’ and shared stories about how good it feels to get frisky on planes.

Their raunchy conversation unfolded during Tuesday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” and the famous ladies didn’t hold back on the details. It “feels different,” Barrymore said on her talk show. “I Can’t Recommend It More — Sorry, FAA!” Barrymore was thrilled to learn that Aguilera had shared the same plane sex experiences as she had. She turned to her and enthusiastically said, “doesn’t it feel wild?”

Barrymore, 49, dove right into the NSFW questions during her chat with Aguilera. She began by interviewing the singing sensation by asking her a series of personal questions, which led her to eventually ask, “Are you a member of the mile high club?” 43-year-old Aguilera nodded her head enthusiastically and got wide-eyed with excitement as she stared right into the camera and said, “Yes!”

Barrymore screamed and replied, “me too!”

Aguilera went on to say she has had sex on planes “multiple times,” “We spend a lot of time on planes. We’ve gotta figure it out,” she said.

Barrymore dove into a detailed explanation about why the ‘mile high club’ is an exhilarating one to be part of. She went on to disclose that having sex mid-air on a plane is “not the same” as ordinary sex.

Aguilera seemingly couldn’t agree more. She excitedly nodded her head in agreement, as Barrymore said, “It’s not the same. If you’re curious, like, ‘Why are people doing it?’”

The ladies continued their sex-talk by discussing Barrymore’s past experiences posing for Playboy and how her daughter reminds her of that cover shoot from time to time.

“My daughter wants to wear a crop top,” Barrymore explained. “I’ll say, ‘No,’ and she’ll go, ‘You were on the cover of Playboy.'” (RELATED: Christina Aguilera Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In Extremely Candid Conversation About Sex Life)

The two stars seemed blissfully happy engaged in their adult-content conversations in front of a live studio audience.