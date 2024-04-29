Multiple Law Enforcement Agents Reportedly Shot, Killed In SWAT Situation In Charlotte, North Carolina

Numerous law enforcement officers were shot — three of whom were reportedly killed — during a SWAT situation Monday in a residential area of Charlotte, North Carolina.

U.S. Marshals and various other law enforcement agencies attempted to serve a warrant at a home in the eastern sect of the city but the situation turned deadly when a SWAT team entrance escalated into a shootout, law enforcement sources told CBS News. One U.S. Marshall and two local task force officers reportedly lost their lives due to the gunfire. In total, 8 officers were shot, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters during a subsequent press conference.

Please keep CMPD in your thoughts and prayers as they deal with an active incident. Local media is reporting that MULTIPLE law enforcement officers have been shot. We will provide an update when more information becomes available.#officerdown #cmpd @GLFOP pic.twitter.com/E3s6lzdSyf — North Carolina Fraternal Order of Police (@NCFOP1) April 29, 2024

BREAKING: A U.S. Marshal was killed and several other law enforcement officers were wounded in an ongoing shooting incident in East Charlotte, North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/BJP35fh88N — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) April 29, 2024

Multiple roadways were shut down so that officers could be rushed to nearby hospitals, WCCB Charlotte reported. (RELATED: Video Shows Police Standoff With Suspect Deputies Allege Fired Over 400 Rounds)

Furthermore, several schools in the area went into a state of lockdown as a result of the ongoing situation, which delayed pickup times for students waiting for parents after dismissal.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s (CMPD) SWAT team is still present on the scene, according to WCCB. (RELATED: Police Officer Shot Dead By Teen Over Suspicious Vehicle Stop, Police Say)

“There was shots ringing left and right. We had SWAT and U.S. marshals set up snipers in our bedrooms,” a resident in the neighborhood named Tyler Wilson told WBTV.

North Carolina Democratic Governor Roy Cooper addressed the incident via Twitter:

I am in contact with law enforcement concerning the tragic shooting in the Charlotte area, and we have offered state resources to help. – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) April 29, 2024

CMPD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

This is a breaking story.