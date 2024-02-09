EXCLUSIVE: Fani Willis Wouldn’t Take Emailed Subpoena From House Judiciary Committee

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis failed to take service of a House Judiciary Committee subpoena over email, requiring the U.S. Marshals Service to hand deliver it to her personally, the Daily Caller has learned.

The House Judiciary Committee sent a subpoena to Willis on Feb. 2 for documents germane to her potential misuse of federal funds related to her indictment of former President Donald Trump. Willis did not accept the subpoena after it was emailed to her, causing the U.S. Marshals Service to have to serve the subpoena to her themselves, a source familiar with the matter told the Daily Caller.

The Daily Caller was able to independently verify that the U.S. Marshals Service had to serve the subpoena to Willis.

“Why wouldn’t Fani Willis just accept service like everyone else? Making the U.S. Marshal’s Service use taxpayer money to do this is a complete waste of time and resources. But we shouldn’t be surprised when it comes to her office,” a source familiar with the situation told the Daily Caller.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

The House Judiciary Committee requested that Willis hand over all documents and communications referring to or relating to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office’s receipt and use of federal funds from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention and Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

After extensive reporting from the Daily Caller News Foundation on Willis’ alleged misuse of taxpayer dollars and alleged failure to properly report the use, Republican Georgia Lt. Governor Burt Jones announced members of a new committee to investigate Willis, the Daily Caller first learned. The bipartisan committee made up of six Republicans and three Democrats will look into Willis’ relationship with her lover Nathan Wade and the alleged misuse of taxpayer funds. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Fani Willis Failed To Disclose Airline Ticket Paid For By Alleged Lover, Docs Show)

Willis admitted to being in a relationship with Wade, who she hired as a special prosecutor on the election interference case against Trump. The Fulton County District Attorney has been accused over the past several weeks of being Wade’s lover and inappropriately benefitting from lucrative contracts her office had given him.

“Fani Willis, the D.A. of Fulton County, just admitted to having a sexual relationship with the Prosecutor she, in consultation with the White House and DOJ, appointed to ‘GET PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP,’” Trump posted after Willis admitted to being in a relationship with Wade. “By going after the most high level person, and the Republican Nominee, she was able to get her ‘lover’ much more money, almost a Million Dollars, than she would be able to get for the prosecution of any other person or individual. THAT MEANS THAT THIS SCAM IS TOTALLY DISCREDITED & OVER!”