Video Shows Police Standoff With Suspect Deputies Allege Fired Over 400 Rounds

Bodycam footage from Arizona police shows the standoff between cops and a suspect who police allege fired off over 400 rounds throughout the the hours-long ordeal.

The standoff ultimately ended when the now-dead 38-year-old suspect Jesus Mendivil allegedly turned the gun on himself and committed suicide, the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team (PRCIT) told KOLD 13. He allegedly unloaded over 400 bullets aimed at the Tucson Police Department (TPD), the outlet reported. The incident reportedly took place March 10 of this year.

The reason why officers sought out Mandivil was because he was a suspect in an aggregated assault investigation, KOLD 13 reported. (RELATED: Naked Man Prompts Hours-Long Police Standoff)

When five hours of police negotiation failed to get the suspect to show his face, a SWAT team raided the home — which is when Mendivil allegedly began to unrelentingly open fire at officers.

Officers attempted to use non-lethal tactics to bring the gunfire coming from inside the home to a halt, according to KOLD 13. Mendivil allegedly continued to fire off shots, the outlet reported.

A PRCIT spokesperson told KOLD 13 how “several more hours of negotiation efforts were attempted through a variety of tools to facilitate communication, many of which were disabled by Mendivil’s gunfire.”

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) reportedly assisted in evacuating civilians nearby, the PRCIT said. Several police and civilian vehicles were struck by bullets during the ordeal. (RELATED: Police Release Dramatic Video Of Shootout That Left 15-Year-Old Girl And Armed Father Dead)

In order to break into the home, the TPD reportedly called in Arizona DPS to dismantle a section of an outside wall.

Once that was completed, officers laid eyes on Mendivil, alive and allegedly in possession with two pistols and a rifle, KOLD 13 reported. He then allegedly shot himself in the head with one of the weapons, the PRCIT told the outlet. Mendivil was reportedly brought to a hospital and pronounced deceased.

The PRCIT is managing the investigation with assistance from the PCSD, the outlet reported. The TPD is reportedly conducting an internal investigation.