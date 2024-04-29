Suns Head Coach Frank Vogel On The Hot Seat: REPORT

The Suns could be headed towards big changes.

Following the Phoenix Suns getting swept Sunday by the Minnesota Timberwolves, the former is now entering an offseason that won’t be fun to say the least. There are a lot of tough decisions for the franchise to make this summer, and one of them will involve head coach Frank Vogel and his future with the team — a Frank Vogel that’s reportedly on the hot seat.

Not much longer after the game was over, chatter started to happen about both the Suns superstars and Vogel. I’ve already written about how Devin Booker might potentially be headed to the New York Knicks, and it looks like we now have an update on Vogel. (RELATED: Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Unleashes Ferocious Dunk On Suns In Absolute Powerhouse Performance)

Per Shams Charania and Doug Haller of The Athletic:

“But the buck stops at the head coach, and for the second offseason in a row, sources briefed on the situation told The Athletic that Phoenix will take a hard look at making a full coaching change or, at the very least, discuss adjustments to Vogel’s staff.”

The Suns are considering firing Frank Vogel, per @ShamsCharania “Sources tell me the Suns will consider a coaching change…I’m told Kevin Durant had real issues with the offense, the way it was ran, him feeling like he was relegated to being in the corner.” (Via… pic.twitter.com/JB4YvZZJbw — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 29, 2024

I’m going to call it now and say that Frank Vogel will get fired … there’s no way you can have Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal all on the same team and get swept in the first round.

There’s no excuse for that.