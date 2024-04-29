Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Unleashes Ferocious Dunk On Suns In Absolute Powerhouse Performance

Anthony Edwards ain’t playing no games!

And this is evident by how the Minnesota Timberwolves guard put an end to the Phoenix Suns‘ season in absolute powerhouse fashion — and honestly, a little disrespectful.

In Sunday night’s 122-116 Game 4 victory for the T-Wolves over the Suns, Edwards turned the first-round contest into a highlight reel for himself, and on top of that, his performance led to the Suns being swept on their own court at Footprint Center. (RELATED: ‘It’s Just Basketball’: LeBron Has Gotten To The Point Where He Just Doesn’t Give A Damn Anymore)

Shooting 13-of-23 (56% FG) from the field, Edwards tallied a team-high 40 points.

The most explosive moment from the 22-year-old came with a little over two minutes left in the fourth quarter. Driving past Suns guard Bradley Beal, Edwards got up — and I mean UP — and unleashed a ferocious tomahawk dunk … and get this … it was over superstar Kevin Durant!

WATCH:

ANTHONY EDWARDS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ciRymf4yTD — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 29, 2024

And that dunk, the 40 points, the 56% shooting … that wasn’t the only elite play from Edwards.

ANTHONY EDWARDS TONIGHT: 40 POINTS

9 REBOUNDS

6 ASSISTS

56% FG

7/13 3PM ABSOLUTE SUPERSTAR. pic.twitter.com/IwmoFTYoM7 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 29, 2024

Oh, and he also sprinkled a little bit of this on top.

On the flip side, how crappy do you have to feel as a Suns fan knowing that you have Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal all on the same team and you still get swept to get eliminated from the playoffs?

And speaking of Beal … holy hell, you talk about a bullet that my Miami Heat dodged.

$160M owed to Beal over the next three seasons. No trade clause. Woo buddy. — 🐿️✨America Is Musty✨🐿️ (@DragonflyJonez) April 29, 2024

One year post Bradley Beal trade: PHX:

• Beal missed 29 games

• $161 million still owed to Beal

• Swept in round 1 WAS:

• 14% chance at #1 pick

• No longer paying Beal

• Pick swaps: ‘24, ‘26, ‘28, ‘30 (via PHX)

• Second-round picks: ‘24, ‘25, ‘26, ‘27, ‘30 (via PHX) — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) April 29, 2024

Yeah … screw that.