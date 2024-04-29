Russell Brand Gets Baptized

Russell Brand took to social media on Monday and told fans he had been baptized.

The famous comedian and actor sat cross-legged on a blanket on the floor as he passionately spoke about his new path in life. “It was an incredible, profound experience,” he said, as he revealed he was baptized, Sunday. “There were incredible and bizarre incidents that took place that felt serendipitous and laden. This is new to me and it’s a joy to me. My resources are coming from somewhere else and someone else now, I’m so grateful to be surrendered in Christ.”

Brand detailed his journey and explained what it was like to devote his life to religion.

“Many aspects of it were very intimate and personal,” he said, as he described what it felt like to be baptized as an adult.

The 48-year-old star candidly discussed his past and expressed that he was moving toward a more wholesome lifestyle.

“The truth is this, as a person in the past that has taken many, many substances, and always been disappointed with their inability to deliver the kind of tranquility and peace and even transcendence that I’ve always felt I’ve been looking for, something occurred in the process of baptism that was incredible, overwhelming, literally overwhelming, because I was literally under water,” he said.

Brand said he immediately felt like a new human after this experience.

“I felt changed, transitioned,” Brand said. “I feel as if some new resource within me has switched on.”

“Some people will just see me as a celebrity, I don’t see me as a celebrity. I was me when I was a little boy, I was me when I was a junkie, I was me when I was poor, I was me in all the different phases,” Brand said.

Brand recognized that his new path in life wouldn’t appeal to everyone, and addressed the fact that critics would speak out against his decision, but noted that he wouldn’t veer off this new path.(RELATED: Hulk Hogan Gets Dunked In Baptismal Ceremony At Age 70)

“For me I’ve made the decision and I know what the decision is, I’ve made it for myself and I pray that it will be relevant to my family,” he said.

“This is new for me, I’m learning, and I will make mistakes, but this is my path now, and I already feel blessed, relieved, nourished, held.”