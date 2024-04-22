Entertainment

Candace Cameron Bure Says Faith-Based Movies Appeal To Americans, Highlights New Film

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Former “Full House” star Candace Cameron Bure said there was “a massive audience” for faith-based movies, and she hopes her new film, “Unsung Hero,” proves that.

The 48-year-old actress hopes those who watch her film “are inspired or encouraged to go home and love their families better, love their families more or friends more.”

“There’s a lot of people in the country that we call ‘the flyover states,’ [so] not on the coast, and they feel like their voice isn’t heard. And yet, these are the movies that they wanna see,” she said during a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment. “Listen, I live in [California], I’m on one of the coasts, and I want to see these movies. There’s a massive audience for them. And I think that networks and studios have recognized it over the years because these movies do very, very well. They do.”

Cameron Bure was adamant that this would be a successful venture for her movie and all other faith-based films.

“And people come out and they support them. So I think it’s only gaining traction [and] getting better, whether it’s on television or in the theaters,” she said.

Cameron Bure said her film, where she also plays a supporting role, offers fans a family-first message, which she says, “resonates with me in every aspect.”

The famous actress hopes her fans resonate with the various themes of the flick after seeing it.

“The film makes me want to be a better person, makes me wanna be a better mom, a better friend, a better daughter, all the things,” she said. “That’s what I love about this film. I just feel like there’s so many characters in there and wherever you’re at in life, there’s someone you’re gonna relate to and you’re gonna be encouraged by it.”

“Unsung Hero” is based on the true story of David and Helen Smallbone, who emigrated from Australia to the U.S. with their seven children after David’s music company crumbled, according to Yahoo Entertainment. (RELATED: Mark Wahlberg Says Christianity Is ‘Not Popular’ In Hollywood But He ‘Cannot Deny’ His Faith)

Their children’s musical gifts ultimately saved the family when they had nothing more than their suitcases and their faith in tow.