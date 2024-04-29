Security Guard Associated With The Weekend’s Manager Shot During Attempted Home Invasion: REPORT

A member of the Weeknd’s security team was shot during an apparent home invasion and rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police said the unnamed security guard faced three males wearing hoodies that made their way onto the $12 million property in the Amestoy Estates area of Encino, Los Angeles. The security guard reportedly confronted the suspected burglars at which time he heard gunshots and realized he had been hit, according to TMZ. The security guard worked for the Weeknd’s manager, Cash XO. The Weeknd and Cash XO did not suffer any injuries, although Fox 11 Los Angeles reported there were four people inside the home at the time of the incident.

Paramedics were called to the scene and rushed the agent to a nearby hospital, where he remained in critical condition at the time of the last report, according to TMZ. Initial reports indicate he was shot multiple times.

The security guard required surgery after being shot, but no information was provided as to where he was shot, according to Fox 11.

The shooting occurred at 2:25 am, Monday morning, at the property that boasts 7 bedrooms, and 9 bathrooms. The mansion was reportedly equipped with a “state-of-the-art” security system,” according to TMZ.

Police said all three suspects fled the scene before they arrived. It was not immediately clear if any of the suspects were wounded during the altercation. There has been no suspect information released at this time. There have been no reports on whether or not the shooting, and the moments leading up to the shooting were captured on any surveillance video at the home, or in the local area. (RELATED: REPORT: Music Producer Holds Intruder At Gunpoint Until Police Arrive)

The situation continues to unfold.