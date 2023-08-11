Tory Lanez Breaks His Silence After Being Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail

Famous rapper Tory Lanez broke his silence Thursday after being sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting fellow musician Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020.

Lanez released a lengthy statement to his Instagram account, addressing his 11.8 million followers with an explanation of how he’s feeling as he faces his sentence. “I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never never let no jail time eliminate me,” Lanez wrote. “Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will.”

“This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved…. That’s it,” he continued.

Lanez continued to maintain his innocence as he reiterated his position.

“In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of,” he posted. “I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.”

The 31-year-old Toronto-born rapper expressed his dedication to remaining positive and strong in spite of the difficult path that lies ahead.

“I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top,” he wrote. “This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious. Tough times don’t last, tough people do.” (RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Halts Career To Heal From Traumatic Shooting Incident)

The rapper also acknowledged those that stood by him and continue to rally around him despite the circumstances.

“To my family, friends, family, and umbrellas” — Lanez’s name for his fans — “thank you for your continued support,” he wrote to Instagram.

“Through Good Times and Bad Times … Stay Strong … I’ll See You All Soon,” Lanez captioned his post.