REPORT: Music Producer Holds Intruder At Gunpoint Until Police Arrive

Famous music producer Leon “Roccstar” Youngblood Jr. reportedly held a trespasser at gunpoint after the male suspect attempted to gain entry into his home by climbing on the roof.

Police said Roccstar awoke from his sleep shortly after 5 a.m. to find a man standing on top of the roof of his garage at his Chatsworth, California, home, according to TMZ. The “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star took matters into his own hands and confronted the intruder himself. He managed to hold the trespasser at gunpoint until police arrived on-scene, according to TMZ.

Roccstar said he went outside with his weapon drawn and pointed at the suspect before ordering the man to get off his roof, per TMZ. When the man made his way off the roof, an altercation reportedly took place between him and Roccstar, according to TMZ.

Roccstar managed to overpower the intruder and he held him at gunpoint until he was assisted by the security that works within his gated community. The man was detained until the police arrived on the scene to assist with the situation, according to TMZ.

The suspect was taken to the hospital to have his injuries assessed and was subsequently arrested for attempted burglary, vandalism, and possession of burglary tools, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Suspect Questioned After Police Swarm Rihanna’s Home)

The platinum-selling Chris Brown producer didn’t appear to have sustained any injuries during this altercation.