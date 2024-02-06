SWAT Team Sniper Drops Alleged Bank Robber Holding Hostages At Knifepoint

A SWAT team sniper freed two hostages on Tuesday after taking down an alleged bank robber at a Florida Bank of America.

The incident unfolded in the Bank of America at Bell Tower financial center, according to NBC 2. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the suspect allegedly held one hostage in a headlock and the other with a knife to her throat, according to the outlet. That’s when a SWAT team sniper took a shot at the alleged robber and killed him.

#BREAKING: A male suspect claiming to have a bomb strapped to him is inside a Bank of America at #BellTower Shops in Fort Myers, #Florida. Law enforcement personnel have surrounded the bank, and a shirtless man was seen being escorted by SWAT officers with his hands zip-tied… pic.twitter.com/O08j0LlukG — World Times (@WorldTimesWT) February 6, 2024

One witness told NBC 2 that they were inside the bank and saw a young man jump over the counter claiming he had a bomb. FBI agents and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, according to NBC 2. (RELATED: ‘I Love DC’: Woman Crawls Home After Being Beaten, Maced And Robbed)

Video footage obtained by NBC 2 appears to show a SWAT team agent standing in a doorway, with footage partially obstructed by the door.

“Listen, just come out here, let me see your hands and we’ll work with you, we’ll work with you,” the officer can be heard saying. “I know you’re going through a lot but this isn’t gonna make what you’re going through any easier.”

The suspect is heard speaking belligerently before the video ends.

It is unclear whether the officer seen in the video speaking to the suspect is the same officer who fired the fatal shot.