Brian Cox Criticizes The Bible, Calls It ‘The Worst Book Ever’

Brian Cox shared his critical views on religion in an appearance on the “The Starting Line Podcast” published Monday.

In his discussion with host Rich Leigh, Cox claimed that religious beliefs are external constructs that don’t match individual self-understanding but rather act as mechanisms of control. He criticized narratives from religious texts, particularly the Bible, for promoting so-called patriarchal ideas.

Brian Cox Says the Bible Is the Worst Book Ever, Slams Organized Religion | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/IjPzF6iqxA — TMZ (@TMZ) April 30, 2024

“I mean if the propaganda goes right the way back, the Bible is one of the worst books ever,” he told Leigh. “Because it starts with the idea that Adam’s rib – you know that [from] Adam’s rib, this woman was created, and they’ll believe it cause they’re stupid enough.”

Cox explained his views by discussing the foundational roles of mothers versus fathers in human development, describing fathers as less influential. He emphasized the natural, enduring connection mothers have with their children.

“The mothering thing is the thing which is the real conditioning of our lives, our fathers don’t condition ourselves because they’re too bloody selfish, but our mothers have to, because they have an umbilical – that’s what the umbilical cord is about,” he continued. “Even though it’s cut away, there’s an umbilical relationship to your child, and the women have that, men do not have that, they’re just sperm banks.” (RELATED: Famous Actor Reveals He Told Meryl Streep To Her Face He ‘Never Liked’ Her. The Reason Isn’t What You Think)

While acknowledging that spiritual individuals seek guidance, the “Succession” actor claimed that the Bible is not suitable for this purpose.

“They need it, but they don’t need to be told lies, they need some kind of truth, and that is not the truth. It is not the truth, it’s a mythology you know, it’s not really to do with what women understand more than anybody,” he added.