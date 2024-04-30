‘I’ll Get Him Released’: Trump Calls For Freeing American Reporter In Russia, Vows He’ll Do It If Reelected

Former President Donald Trump called for the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained in Russia for slightly over a year, during an interview in Time Magazine published Tuesday.

Russia arrested Gershkovich on March 30, 2023, following the country’s Federal Security Service accusing him of “spying” for the benefit of the U.S. government. President Joe Biden has thus far unsuccessfully called for Gershkovich’s release, with Trump vowing he will get the reporter out of captivity if he is reelected during the interview. (RELATED: Evan Gershkovich Has Detention Extended After Secret Hearing)

Trump said he previously had not called for the WSJ reporter’s release because of how busy he is, but called him a “very brave young man,” adding he would “certainly call” for Russia to let him go when Time pressed him to do so after alleging he has not yet called for it.

“I’ll call for it right now in your story if you’d like,” the former president said. (RELATED: Trump Slams Netanyahu’s Leadership, Says He ‘Rightfully Has Been Criticized’ For Oct. 7 Attacks)

“And here’s a difference between me and Biden: I’ll get him released. He’ll be released. Putin is going to release him,” he added.

Trump also criticized how Biden has handled Russian President Vladimir Putin and blamed him for the country’s war with Ukraine.

“I get along very well with Putin, but the reporter should be released and he will be released,” he added. “I don’t know if he’s going to be released under Biden.”

Putin told Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson in February during an interview that the U.S. has not “reciprocated” the Russian government’s “gestures of goodwill” when the journalist pressed him on releasing Gershkovich. The Russian president also alleged Gershkovich had “classified, confidential information.” (RELATED: Zelenskyy Says US Is Working On 10-Year Fixed Aid Plan For Ukraine)

Trump is slightly ahead of Biden in the RealClearPolling average as the current president struggles with key demographics and on important issues.

“I’m surprised that Biden. Well, I’m not surprised with anything with Biden. But I think it’s a terrible precedent,” Trump said. “And I’m very surprised that he hasn’t been released, but I will get him released, if he’s not released by the time we get to office.”

The Biden administration traded Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout to successfully secure WNBA player Brittney Griner’s release from Russia in late 2022.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.