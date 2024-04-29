‘Ominous Trends’: Policy Strategist Says It’s ‘Almost Too Late’ For Biden To ‘Regain’ Support From Key Voter Bloc

President Joe Biden’s chance to recover support from young voters may be evaporating, AGF Investments Chief U.S. Policy Strategist Greg Valliere said on Fox Business on Monday.

Some polling has indicated Biden’s declining support among young voters is related to his handling of the Israel-Hamas war, but it has been decreasing since before the conflict commenced in October. In addition to Biden losing the key voting bloc, former President Donald Trump is slightly ahead of him in the RealClearPolling average and he has a cratering approval rating; if the president is unable to retrieve young voters, he will be fully reliant on earning back the votes of black and Hispanic voters, who he is also struggling with, Valliere said on on “Making Money With Charles Payne.” (RELATED: ‘Its Damage … Is Pretty Substantial’: Legendary Democratic Pundit Has Warning For Biden Ahead Of Primary)

WATCH:

“It’s still April and there’s a long way to go, but there’s some really ominous trends for Biden. In particular his numbers, Charles, with young people,” Valliere told host Charles Payne. “He’s lost five points in the last few months with young people. He’s now trailing or even with Hispanics and African-Americans. If he doesn’t do well with those three groups there’s no way he can win.”

Trump’s backing from black men has increased in battleground states to 30% ahead of the 2024 election, compared to 2020 when he received 12%, according to a recent poll by The Wall Street Journal. Biden’s support among Latinos has plunged since June 2023 and he now only leads Trump by 9% in favorability, according to a recent Axios/Ipsos survey.

“I’ve been around for a while and this is starting to remind me of 1968, when you saw young people really get angry, occupy dorms, occupy campuses,” Valliere added. “You’re seeing that now and I think it’s almost too late for the president to regain his support among young people. He’s got to do very well among Hispanics and African-Americans and he’s not.”

Anti-Israel protests have proliferated across college campuses throughout the U.S., such as Columbia University, with encampments springing up that have impeded students attending classes as well as leading to clashes with law enforcement.

Democratic strategist James Carville on Sunday chided young voters for not committing to vote for Democrats, asserting that Republican and conservative control of the country will lead to losing all of their rights for the remainder of their lives. Carville in late March warned that Democrats losing young voters is a “horrifying” problem for the party.

Younger voters were crucial to Biden’s 2020 coalition as a Pew Research Center analysis found 59% of voters aged 18 to 29 cast ballots for him in the last election, while Trump received just 33% of the vote among this group.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.