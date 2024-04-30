‘Not Putting On A Fake Face’: Supermodel Turns Her Back On Career At Age 27

Supermodel Bella Hadid has taken a step back from modeling at the age of 27, in the middle of her incredibly successful career.

Hadid has modeled for top fashion designers and haute couture fashion houses, including Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy and many more, but for now, she’s turning her back on the spotlight in favor of a simpler, more relaxing lifestyle. “After 10 years of modeling, I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn’t necessarily giving it back to me,” she told Allure during her April 30 interview. Hadid, who has been open about her struggle with Lyme disease, now resides in Texas with her boyfriend.

The famous model told Allure she is enjoying a slower-paced life and being able to focus on herself, rather than living a fast-paced lifestyle. Modeling is a huge part of her identity, but for the moment it’s on the sidelines.

“Just as I have styled myself for years now–which I still do–I love being able to do my own hair and makeup, be happy with how I look, and get ready with my girlfriends here in Texas,” Hadid said.

“We have the best time, and I never feel like I need to do too much,” she told Allure. “For the first time now, I’m not putting on a fake face. If I don’t feel good, I won’t go. If I don’t feel good, I take time for myself.”

“And I’ve never had the opportunity to do that or say that before,” she added.

Hadid said her new sense of happiness has been easy for others to see.

“Now when anybody sees me in pictures and they say, I look happy, I genuinely am. I am feeling better; my bad days now were my old good days,” she said. (RELATED: ‘Hide Myself A Little Bit’: Celine Dion Reveals She Used Creative Support Item During Latest On-Stage Appearance)

Hadid did not indicate how long she plans on staying in Texas or whether she has any plans to return to the runway in the future.