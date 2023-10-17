REPORT: Hadid Family Fears For Their Lives After Allegedly Receiving Graphic Death Threats Over Support Of Palestine

The entire Hadid family is reportedly living in fear after allegedly receiving death threats over their support of Palestine.

The Hadids have been contacted through various mediums with gruesome and horrifying details threatening their murder, TMZ reported Tuesday. Siblings Gigi, Bella and Anwar, and their parents, Mohamed and Yolanda, have each been targeted, according to the outlet. They have reportedly received ominous messages through emails, social media and via their own cell phones.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is the only member of the family thus far who has spoken out about the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas’ attack on Israel, but other members of the family have voiced support for Palestine in the recent past. Gigi was later criticized and publicly trolled by the Israeli government after she released a statement to her Instagram page condemning its treatment of Palestinians. Her father, Mohamed, was born in Nazareth, Palestine, according to his IMDb page.

Several members of the Hadid family have been doxxed and the threats against them have escalated since their personal contact information, including cell phone numbers, were leaked online, TMZ reported, citing unnamed sources with direct knowledge of the matter. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Babies Being Taken By Terrorists’: Israelis React To Hamas’ ‘Shocking’ Surprise Attack)

The messages they’ve allegedly received include descriptions of how they will be tortured and executed as a result of their political stance, according to TMZ. The nature of the alleged threats has been so concerning that Mohamed has reportedly considered seeking assistance from the FBI to ensure the safety of his family.

The Israeli government took to Instagram to publicly attack Gigi for her stance on the war. “There is nothing valiant about Hamas’ massacre of Israelis. Condemning Hamas for what it is (ISIS) is not anti-Palestine and supporting Israelis in their fight against barbaric terrorists is the right thing to do,” the government wrote in response to her social media post Sunday.

“There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas,” Hadid had reposted.

“Have you been sleeping the past week Gigi? Or are you just fine turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered in their homes?” the Israeli government continued in its response. (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s Bodyguard Quits Job To Fight For Israel)

“Your silence has been very clear about where you stand. We see you,” the government’s response concluded.

The story continues to develop.