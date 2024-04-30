Fox Pulls Hunter Biden Fox Nation Series After Letter Threatening Legal Action

Fox pulled “The Trial of Hunter Biden” off their streaming service Fox Nation on Tuesday following legal threats from Biden’s lawyers, the Daily Caller has learned.

The six-part series, which was released in October 2022, is no longer available for viewing on the Fox Nation platform. The link for the mini-series’ first episode reveals a page that says “This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.”

The show’s removal follows an April 23 letter from Biden’s lawyers to Fox demanding they “immediately remove ‘The Trial of Hunter Biden’ from any and all streaming platforms including Fox Nation,” a copy of the letter obtained by the Daily Caller shows.

The letter also accuses Fox of “unlawful commercial exploitation of Mr. Biden’s image, name, and likeness.”

The six-part series presents a “mock trial” of Hunter Biden presided over by Judge Joe Brown, the letter says. Brown has been a television personality. Screenshots from the show display Brown and a mock jury reacting to multiple explicit images of Hunter Biden.

“‘The Trial of Hunter Biden’ contains ‘all-pervasive distortions, inaccuracies, invented dialogue, and the narration of happenings out of context,'” the letter alleges. (RELATED: CNN Promotes Reporter Who Wrote Story Characterizing Hunter’s Laptop As ‘Russian Disinfo’)

“Thus, FOX’s knowing production and airing of ‘The Trial of Hunter Biden’ is a blatant violation of Mr. Biden’s rights, for which he is entitled to damages and injunctive relief,” the letter claims.

The letter also claims to serve as an official Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) Takedown Notice. “Mr. Biden is the exclusive rights holder of the copyrighted material identified above including but not limited to the intimate images depicted above that have been published without authorization on Fox Nation’s ‘The Trial of Hunter Biden,'” the letter claimed.

Biden’s lawyers alleged Fox’s use of the explicit images were a violation of “‘revenge porn’ laws.”

“In addition to the unlawful commercial exploitation of Mr. Biden’s image, name, and likeness, ‘The Trial of Hunter Biden’ also unlawfully published and continues to publish intimate images of Mr. Biden depicting him in the nude as well as engaged in sex acts in violation of the majority of states’ laws against the nonconsensual disclosure of sexually explicit images and videos, sometimes referred to as ‘revenge porn’ laws,” the letter alleges.

Fox News responded to a request for comment by the Daily Caller. “This program was produced in and has been available since 2022. We are reviewing the concerns that have just been raised and — out of an abundance of caution in the interim — have taken it down.”

“Hunter Biden’s lawyers have belatedly chosen to publicly attack Fox News’ constitutionally protected coverage regarding their client. Mr. Biden is a public figure who has been the subject of investigations by both the Department of Justice and Congress, has been indicted by two different U.S. Attorney’s Offices in California and Delaware, and has admitted to multiple incidents of wrongdoing. Consistent with the First Amendment, Fox News has accurately covered these highly publicized events as well as the subsequent indictment of an FBI informant who was the source of certain claims made about Mr. Biden,” Fox continued.