Justin Timberlake Debuts Gravity-Defying Stage

Justin Timberlake left fans in total awe and wonder after he performed on a slanted, floating stage that rocked back and forth.

The famous singer looked like he was defying gravity as the stage moved back and forth while he belted out the tunes. Timberlake showed off his fancy stage and wild set design when he kicked off his tour in Vancouver, Canada, on Monday. He took over the Rogers Arena by strapping himself into a harness as he performed his hit song, “Mirrors.”

Justin Timberlake started his World Tour in Vancouver last night

Look how amazing the floating stage looks 🔥

Let’s hope he announces Aussie dates soon! pic.twitter.com/0GXMaiQRQZ — Nik_Nik was on the same flight as Louis 🤗 ✨✨ (@_nik_nik6) April 30, 2024

The elevated platform kept moving, and Timberlake seemed completely unphased as he leaned into the movements and peered down at the crowd while standing at a truly unbelievable angle.

Concertgoers got more bang for their buck as they whipped out their phones in an attempt to capture the impressive performance. They were able to see the show at various angles and different vantage points as the stage continued to angle and rock.

Justin Timberlake’s Rotating Floating Stage Impresses Concertgoers | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/Mpxj8kHrSr — TMZ (@TMZ) April 30, 2024

Timberlake saved some of his best moves for last, stunning fans while walking backward as the stage folded into itself, taking on an upright position.

The star hovered well above the crowd during the performance and used the moving stage more than once during the show. At one point he clapped his hands above his head while standing on the edge of the stage, seemingly fearless about how high up he was and clearly not worried about the deep angles the stage was taking. (RELATED: Quavo’s Concert Mysteriously Empty, Sparks Conspiracy Theories)

Fans blew up the internet by sharing their videos and trying to explain the one-of-a-kind stage to those who weren’t lucky enough to experience it first-hand.