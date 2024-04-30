Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Debuts Gravity-Defying Stage

Justin Timberlake in Concert in Vancouver Canada , April 23,X, NikNik

Sceenshot/Twitter/NikNik

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Justin Timberlake left fans in total awe and wonder after he performed on a slanted, floating stage that rocked back and forth.

The famous singer looked like he was defying gravity as the stage moved back and forth while he belted out the tunes. Timberlake showed off his fancy stage and wild set design when he kicked off his tour in Vancouver, Canada, on Monday. He took over the Rogers Arena by strapping himself into a harness as he performed his hit song, “Mirrors.”

The elevated platform kept moving, and Timberlake seemed completely unphased as he leaned into the movements and peered down at the crowd while standing at a truly unbelievable angle.

Concertgoers got more bang for their buck as they whipped out their phones in an attempt to capture the impressive performance. They were able to see the show at various angles and different vantage points as the stage continued to angle and rock.

Timberlake saved some of his best moves for last, stunning fans while walking backward as the stage folded into itself, taking on an upright position.

The star hovered well above the crowd during the performance and used the moving stage more than once during the show. At one point he clapped his hands above his head while standing on the edge of the stage, seemingly fearless about how high up he was and clearly not worried about the deep angles the stage was taking. (RELATED: Quavo’s Concert Mysteriously Empty, Sparks Conspiracy Theories)

Singer Justin Timberlake performs during the 46th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn GMH

Justin Timberlake performs a medley of "Cry Me A River/Rock Your Body/Like I Love You," at the 17th annual Soul Train Music Awards, which was broadcast live in first-run national syndication on March 1, 2003 from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen JR

Fans blew up the internet by sharing their videos and trying to explain the one-of-a-kind stage to those who weren’t lucky enough to experience it first-hand.