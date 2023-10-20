‘He’s Happy At Home’: Justin Timberlake’s Team Claims He’s Unaffected By Britney Spears’ Recent Revelations

Britney Spears revealed bombshell allegations against Justin Timberlake in her new book, but he’s reportedly not giving the situation much attention.

Timberlake hasn’t publicly commented on Spears’ newly shared information about their alleged decision to abort their baby when they were teens. He has also not addressed the cheating allegations and other information she revealed about him within the pages of her new memoir “The Woman in Me,” according to People.

A source close to the matter insisted Timberlake is choosing to stay away from the conversations about the content in Spears’ book and focused on his career and family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake)

“He’s happy at home with Jess and their kids and he’s focusing on new music,” the source told People. “He’s in such a great place.”

Timberlake is putting his time into the upcoming NSYNC reunion and his forthcoming “Trolls” movie, according to People.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Spears stunned fans when she wrote about having undergone an abortion when Timberlake found out she was pregnant.

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy,” Spears wrote. “He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Britney Spears Now’: Pop Star Claims Her Dad Used Her Image For ‘Cash Flow’)

Spears’ memoir noted she wanted to have the baby, but “Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father,” according to People.

Spears spoke of the abortion as being “one of the most agonizing” moments of her life, according to People.

“The Woman in Me” is slated for release October 24.