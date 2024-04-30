Murder Suspect Allegedly Eats Section Of Dead Man’s Face: REPORT

A murder suspect allegedly ate a section of a dead man’s face Sunday in Las Vegas, sources reportedly said.

Colin Czech was arrested before daybreak for allegedly murdering another man and eating parts of his victim’s face, including an eyeball and an ear, sources told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Czech was reportedly charged with murder after allegedly engaging in a “physical altercation” with the victim, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said. After the alleged confrontation between the two men, Czech allegedly resorted to cannibalism, according to the outlet.

LVMPD detectives discovered that the 31-year-old suspect allegedly “attacked the victim at some point,” police said in a statement.

The LVMPD said they arrived at the scene around 4:45 a.m., where they claimed to have found the victim “unresponsive and bleeding from the head,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Czech was reportedly spotted allegedly consuming the unidentified victim’s body parts at the scene.

Medical professionals declared the victim dead after the incident, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. (RELATED: Korean War Vet With Shrapnel In Leg Receives Purple Heart After 73 Years)

Czech was booked into the Clark County Detention Center without bail after he was arrested and charged, according to the outlet. The suspect was reportedly unable to attend his initial court appearance Monday because he was in the hospital, Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe said. Saxe reportedly ordered him to appear in court Wednesday.