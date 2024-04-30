Paraplegic Sustains 16 Gun Shots, Drives Himself To Safety: REPORT

A Michigan man confined to a wheelchair who was allegedly shot 16 times was able to drive himself to safety and survive the shooting, FOX2 reported Monday.

According to police, last Tuesday’s shooting in Highland Park was related to “some kind of drug deal gone bad” when the alleged assailant shot into the car the man, Damon, was driving, FOX2 Detroit reported. After being shot, Damon drove away and was noticed by police, who rushed him to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, FOX2 reported. (RELATED: College Student Says Good Samaritan Pushed Her Home In Wheelchair For Mile Amid Mass Shooting)

“My husband said that he didn’t even have an angry look on his face. Just a regular blank stare. Just a regular blank stare, and he just shot him,” Damon’s wife, Missi, told FOX 2.

Paraplegic shot about 16 times in Highland park, drives half mile for help https://t.co/pTM8YZMUQ1 — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) April 30, 2024

“His arm was literally hanging off. There were so many holes, so much blood,” Missi said.

Missi told FOX2 that she is still finding bullet holes in her husband nearly a week after he was shot.

“He kept saying he felt burning in other areas when we were washing him up. When I looked, I’m like ‘there’s a hole there, there’s a hole there, there’s a hole there,'” Missi said.

Although Damon is off a ventilator one week after the shooting, he may need to have more surgery, FOX2 reported.

Highland Police told FOX2 that they are following leads in their ongoing investigation. Missi told FOX2 that since nothing was taken from Damon’s car, she didn’t consider the incident a robbery attempt.

“There has been a lot of people who want to retaliate, and my husband is saying ‘No, don’t do that. Let the police do their job,'” Missi said, adding that the shooter should turn himself in.

“If you’re listening, you need to turn yourself in because I have held people off,” Missi said. “At this point, it’s been almost seven days. There’s nothing more I can do.”