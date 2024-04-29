Texans’ Tank Dell Shot At Florida Nightclub

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was shot at a Florida nightclub Saturday night, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Dell sustained a minor injury and has been released from the hospital, according to the AP. The Texans confirmed Dell was involved in a shooting in a statement posted on X (previously known as Twitter) Sunday.

Statement from the Houston Texans: pic.twitter.com/0ISsjlMHr0 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2024

The incident occurred at the Cabana Live nightclub, which also released a statement. Authorities stated a verbal altercation escalated quickly, with the 16-year-old suspect firing at attendees, not Dell specifically, according to FOX35. The injuries sustained were reportedly non-life-threatening. (RELATED: Houston Texans Land Joe Mixon And Might Have Just Locked Up The Best Offseason As A Result)

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling the area around Cabana Live due to the large crowd when officers heard gunshots, according to the outlet. The suspect was reportedly apprehended by a security officer working at the venue. Police brought the suspect to the Juvenile Detention Center and levied charges on four counts, including attempted homicide and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, the outlet reported.

Rookie standout Dell grabbed headlines last season, racking up 47 receptions for 709 yards and seven touchdowns before a Week 13 leg injury cut his season short, USA Today reported.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans stated Dell is making good progress on his rehabilitation and is expected to return for off-season workouts.