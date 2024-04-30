‘Romancing The Stone’ Actor Zack Norman Dead At 83

Zack Norman, best known for playing alongside Danny DeVito in “Romancing the Stone,” died of natural causes, Sunday in Burbank, California.

The famous actor’s death was confirmed by his daughter, Lori Zuker Briller, in a message posted to Facebook. “Wherever you drifted off to, I know everything just got livelier,” Briller wrote. “You were the most enigmatic person wherever you went. The best father, husband, grandfather and friend, you brought so many laughs and so much enrichment to all of our lives.”

Briller’s tribute to her father went on to say, “There are no words to ever explain how much we will miss you. Go do your thing. Cheers to you always! I love you forever.”

Norman was a talented musician, comedian and actor, and also demonstrated his talent as a producer over the span of his six-decade-long career.

Avid art collector with a true passion for all things in the creative realm, Norman’s career included film, Broadway plays, and a successful career as a touring stand-up comic, according to The New York Post.

Norman starred in “Tracks” (1977), “Sitting Ducks” (1980) and “Babyfever,” and portrayed his talents when he took on the role of antiques dealer, Cousin Ira in Robert Zemeckis’ “Romancing the Stone,” with Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner.

His acting credits also included “Cadillac Man,” in which he starred alongside Robin Williams and Fran Drescher, according to The New York Post.

Norman went on to star in Drescher’s widely popular sitcom, “The Nanny” as a three-time guest star, and appeared in episodes of “The A-Team” and “Baywatch.”

He expanded his horizons by producing and financing “Hearts and Minds,” a 1974 film that took home the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature – a personal and professional achievement that Norman truly valued as being his most esteemed accolade.

Norman is survived by his wife, Nancy; sister Jane; daughters Lori and Tracy; and his sons Stephen and Michael. He is also survived by his grandchildren Sascha, Addison, Benjamin, Henry, Liliana, Jonathan, Justin, Jayden, Jackie, Gabrielle, Rachel, Susie, Joseph and Seth. (RELATED: First-Ever ‘Survivor’ Castoff Sonja Christopher Dead At 87)

Fans, friends, and loved ones are paying their respects by sharing words of condolence and fond memories on Briller’s Facebook page.