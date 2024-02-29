Cause Of Death Of ‘Pawn Stars’ Alum Rick Harrison’s Son Revealed

The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner Rick Harrison’s son, Adam died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Adam, who appeared alongside his father on “Pawn Stars,” died in Los Vegas in January at the age of 39, according to TMZ. Representatives close to the family indicated they had suspected his death was caused by accidental overdose at the time of the incident, but the medical results have just been revealed, the outlet reported.

It was reported that Adam was amid a personal struggle in the days leading up to his death. Police spoke with his former roommates as part of their investigation, and discovered Adam had been displaying erratic behavior and was acting strangely before he allegedly barricaded himself inside a guest house located on the property where he was staying at the time, according to TMZ.

Ricks’ son had reportedly just been released after spending three months in jail, although the reason behind his incarceration was not publicly shared.

Adam maintained a lower profile than Rick’s other sons and retracted from helping out at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop that is prominently featured on television. It is unclear if he was working at the time that he tragically lost his life.

The Harrison family issued a public statement shortly after Adam died, saying, “Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss.”

The Los Vegas Metro Police took carriage of the investigation into his death at the time. (RELATED: ‘Pawn Stars’ Store Owner Rick Harrison Announces Family Tragedy)

Rick had attributed Adam’s death to a drug overdose long before the autopsy results were revealed and took aim at the loose border laws for the recent spike in fentanyl that was being pushed across the border, resulting in a slew of accidental overdoses.