ROOKE: We Have One Shot To Save Female Sports, Or It’s All Over

The Biden administration released their changes to Title IX, which effectively end single-sex sports in the U.S. If Republicans are serious about protecting children from the transgender cult, they have to put a stop to this federal encroachment before the new school year starts.

A handful of Republican-led states are resisting the Title IX changes allowing biological boys to play in female sports programs, change in their locker rooms and use their restrooms.

Which States Are Fighting Back And How:

Republican attorneys general in Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana and Idaho joined together to sue the Biden Administration over the changes to Title IX, arguing that the Department of Education overstepped its authority when it redefined what it means to be a female and male to include the definition used by progressive gender ideology. (ROOKE: Red State Bill Could See Residents Jailed For Online Speech)

“The Final Rule drives a dagger through the heart of Title IX’s mandate. The central feature of the Final Rule is the Department’s extraordinary move to transform Title IX’s prohibition of discrimination based on “sex” to include discrimination based on “gender identity” — a wildly ambiguous term that itself is never fully defined in the Final Rule but that the Department describes as a student’s subjective and internal “sense” of his or her gender,” Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill argued. “And based on that key move, the Department sets out to remake our educational system and our children.”

Bottom line: We are fighting to protect women and girls here in Louisiana from discrimination.https://t.co/Lcflr5u39V pic.twitter.com/3fNhxwEV0F — Attorney General Liz Murrill (@AGLizMurrill) April 30, 2024

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also sued the Biden Administration, saying that the new version of Title IX “destroys protections for women in educational institutions by mandating compliance with radical gender ideology.”

Paxton said the state will “not allow Joe Biden to rewrite Title IX at a whim, destroying legal protections for women in furtherance of his radical obsession with gender ideology,” according to a statement.

BREAKING: Attorney General Ken Paxton Partners with @America1stLegal to Sue Biden Administration for Unlawfully Using Title IX to Mandate Radical Gender Ideology, Violating Constitution and Putting Women At Risk: https://t.co/ig4J0MZPMu — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) April 29, 2024

“Title IX does not apply to discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity,” the Texas lawsuit states. “But even if those concepts were protected against discrimination by Title IX, the Final Rule’s provisions do not faithfully implement such protections because they mark as unlawful school policies that do not discriminate based on those concepts — instead, the Final Rule requires schools to discriminate based on sexual orientation and gender identity by allowing single-sex programs and facilities but requiring opposite-sex access to them for only those individuals with a transgender gender identity.”

Paxton called the rule changes “plainly illegal, undemocratic, and divorced from reality” and promised that Texas will continue to “oppose Biden’s extremist, destructive policies that put women at risk.”

Officials in Florida and Oklahoma have not filed lawsuits against the Biden Administration but have said publicly that their states will not enforce the changes to Title IX. (ROOKE: Conservatives Are Embracing The Most Basic Function Of Humanity, And The Left Is Bewildered)

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis posted a video on Twitter stating that Florida will reject the new rules, adding that the state “will not comply, and we will fight back.”

Florida’s response to Joe Biden trying to inject gender ideology into education, undermining opportunities for girls and women, violating parents’ rights, and abusing his constitutional authority: We will not comply. pic.twitter.com/12pnpOU68Z — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 25, 2024

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters instructed school districts not to comply with the changes to Title IX. Walters said at a press conference about the rules change that the state was “pursuing all actions to oppose this illegal and unconstitutional move by the Biden Administration.”

“We will not allow boys in girls’ restrooms. We will not let boys in girls’ sports,” Walters said.

Biden’s re-write of Title IX is one of the most illegal and radical moves we have ever seen from the Federal Government. Oklahoma will not sit idly by while radicals trample on the Constitution and take away women’s rights. We are taking swift and aggressive action against Biden… pic.twitter.com/ybcG9bDApQ — Superintendent Ryan Walters (@RyanWaltersSupt) April 25, 2024

Why It Matters:

While these states are leading the charge against the Biden Administration’s push to end female sports in America, it’s not enough. Every Republican-led state must file lawsuits or join these states in their efforts. American students need protection from the transgender cult that runs the federal government, and there isn’t time to waste.

At the #StandWithWomen Commitment signing in WV, middle school track & field athlete Emmy Salerno, who proudly refused to compete against a boy, spoke about the need to fight back to #SaveWomensSports. 👏 @Riley_Gaines_ @MorriseyWVhttps://t.co/2S5uFebEuM pic.twitter.com/2xikh7TCOH — Independent Women’s Voice (@IWV) April 25, 2024

Harrison County Board of Education in West Virginia banned five middle school girls who refused to compete against a biological male in a shot put competition due to the girls’ protest. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed a lawsuit against the Board on behalf of the five girls. (ROOKE: Fleeing To Red States Won’t Spare You From The War Against Wokeness)

“The only thing this decision does is teach these children to keep their mouths shut and not disagree with what they saw as unfairness,” Morrisey said. “That is outrageous and it tramples these students’ rights to freedom of speech and expression.”

The rules allow biological males to enter spaces where females get changed and go to the bathroom. It will require these girls to ignore the undeniable difference between the sexes and force them into unsafe situations that strip women of their safety.

We aren’t talking about simple changes.

This has already caused alleged sexual assaults and physical harassment in progressive school districts in the U.S. This isn’t a scare tactic. These are real fears that were happening before the Biden Administration released their determination.

If these rules are allowed to stand in Republican states when the new school year starts in the fall, there will be little that can be done to stop it going forward. Women have fought too long and hard to be allowed equal competition to take a step backward that puts their safety and ability to succeed at risk. The only move is to end it before it even begins.