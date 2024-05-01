ABC News Weatherman Rob Marciano Reportedly Fired For Behavioral Misconduct

ABC News reportedly fired weatherman Rob Marciano due to behavioral misconduct.

Multiple sources reported that ABC News issued a warning to Marciano a year ago, citing that the meteorologist had “anger management issues” he had to work on. He was reportedly fired after nearly a decade with the organization Tuesday.

Marciano was hired in July 2014 in the senior meteorologist position. His alleged anger management issues came to light in March 2023, when it was reported that his conduct resulted in him being banned from the “Good Morning America” studio in Times Square.

“He was found to have done something … that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven’t let him return,” an insider reported at the time.

“There were times when [Rob] was very cranky and angry … unsavory behavior on his part,” an insider said.

They went on to say, “he was pulled off to deal with it and he’s been back,” according to The New York Post.

There were no examples of specific incidents that were referenced, but one source noted that “he made people feel uncomfortable,” and went on to say, “There was a period where there were some issues, a number of alarming events.”

It did not appear that Marciano felt his job was at risk. He had reposted some ABC News content to his Instagram Stories as recently as Tuesday morning, inclusive of video footage about a storm chaser in Nebraska. (RELATED: Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Reveal ‘Absurd’ Amounts Of Money They Spend On Alcohol To Cope With Sex Scandal)

Marciano was recently divorced from his wife of 11 years, Eryn. They share two children.

Marciano has not publicly addressed his firing at this time.