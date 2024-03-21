Ex-Teacher Who Lost Job For Having OnlyFans Gets Fired From New Job For Having OnlyFans

Twenty-eight-year-old Brianna Coppage, who was forced to resign from a teaching job in October when her OnlyFans account was discovered, has now been fired from her new job — for the same reason.

Coppage said she resigned from her teaching position at a Missouri high school after the school board placed her on leave.

She later managed to find work as a community support specialist at Compass Health, but her new employer quickly discovered her OnlyFans account, which it claimed “violated social media policy,” KMOV reported Monday.

“I lasted five days before they put me on leave and subsequently fired me just this month, ” she said, according to the outlet.

Coppage said she lost her job as a teacher after administrators discovered her pornographic content on the popular subscription site. She had been at the job for two years, according to the New York Post.

“I don’t want to fight the school district. I’m just ready for peace,” Coppage told the Messenger at the time. “I don’t want the school to continue getting hate.”

“I would like the education of students to be able to return to normal, they deserve to have a great year,” she added.

After losing her job at Compass Health, Coppage said she was forthcoming about her career history, but claimed that the company failed to do its due diligence.

“They admitted that they didn’t call my references or Google me before they hired me,” Coppage said, according to KMOV. “They claim that I violated their social media policy but will not respond to me with how I violated it.” (RELATED: OnlyFans Model Threatens To Publish Nude Photos Of Prince Harry As Revenge After He Left Alleged Encounter Out Of Memoir)

Coppage said she joined OnlyFans to earn more money and said the adult content platform helped her earn more than $1 million following her resignation from the teaching posiiton, which she said paid just $42,000 per year as a teacher, according to the New York Post.